Over 30 arrested during flash processions by activity-banned Awami League, affiliates

Police have arrested more than 30 leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated and associate organisations, whose activities have been banned, during flash processions held in various parts of Dhaka on Friday afternoon.

Deputy commissioner of the media and public relations division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Muhammad Talebur Rahman confirmed the information.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Talebur Rahman also said that further details would be provided at a press briefing at the DMP media centre on Minto Road in the capital around 4:00 pm today.