‘We want nothing, only to live safely’

On one side lies Chapainawabganj town and on the other Bargharia, with the Mahananda River in between. The two banks are connected by the Bir Sreshtha Captain Mohiuddin Jahangir Bridge, also known as the Mahananda Bridge. On the right side of the Bargharia end of the bridge, Notun Bazar village has developed along the bank of the Mahananda River, where around 140 to 150 families live. Of them, about 25 families are potters and the rest are fishermen. Except for one or two households, almost all are marginalised, poor and followers of the Hindu religion. They have no particular demands regarding the upcoming election. Their only wish is to live safely and in peace.

Ahead of the election, people from BNP and Jamaat have been assuring villagers that there is nothing to fear and that they will stand by them. Various promises are also being made. However, these assurances have failed to ease the fear, anxiety and uncertainty among the people of Notun Bazar village.