Govt issues gazette raising allowances for freedom fighters
The government has issued a gazette notification increasing the monthly allowances and various financial benefits for valiant freedom fighters, families of martyred freedom fighters and war-wounded freedom fighters.
The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs issued the notification.
According to the notification, monthly honorarium, festival allowance, medical allowance, special grants on the occasion of Victory Day and Bengali New Year have been increased for different categories of freedom fighters and their families.
This facility will come into effect from 1 July 2026.
The government has increased these allowances and grants to ensure the welfare of freedom fighters and further strengthen their dignity and social security.
According to the new notification, among gallantry award-winning freedom fighters, those with the title of Bir Uttam will receive a monthly honorary allowance of Taka 30,000. In addition, Taka 10,000 will be given as festival allowance, Taka 5,000 on the occasion of Victory Day and Taka 2,000 as Bengali New Year allowance.
On the other hand, freedom fighters with the titles of Bir Bikram and Bir Pratik will receive a monthly allowance of Taka 25,000. They will also get festival allowance of Taka 10,000, Victory Day allowance of Taka 5,000 and Bengali New Year allowance of Taka 2,000.
According to the notification, the families of the martyred freedom fighter will receive a monthly basic honorarium of Taka 23,000, medical allowance of Taka 2,000, food allowance of Taka 5,000, festival allowance of Taka 23,000 and Bengali New Year allowance of Taka 2,000.
In addition, the monthly honorarium for war-wounded freedom fighters has been fixed under four categories based on the degree of disability.
Among them, the war-wounded freedom fighters of category ‘A’ (96 to 100 per cent disabled) will receive Taka 30,000 per month, while the freedom fighters of category ‘B’ (61 to 95 per cent disabled) Taka 28,000, the freedom fighters of category ‘C’ (20 to 60 per cent disabled) Taka 23,000 and the freedom fighters of category ‘D’ (1 to 19 per cent disabled) Taka 20,000.