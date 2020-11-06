12 dengue cases reported in Dhaka

The health authorities reported 12 new dengue cases in Dhaka in the last 24 hours until Friday morning, reports UNB.

No new cases of the mosquito-borne disease were reported from outside the capital.

Currently, 46 dengue patients are hospitalised – all of them in Dhaka.

Since January, 697 cases were reported and 646 of them recovered, according to the government’s Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room.