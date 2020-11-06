12 dengue cases reported in Dhaka

The health authorities reported 12 new dengue cases in Dhaka in the last 24 hours until Friday morning, reports UNB.
No new cases of the mosquito-borne disease were reported from outside the capital.
Currently, 46 dengue patients are hospitalised – all of them in Dhaka.
Since January, 697 cases were reported and 646 of them recovered, according to the government’s Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room.
The IEDCR has received information about five suspected dengue deaths. It has finished reviewing two cases and confirmed that one of them was caused by dengue.
Bangladesh has been seeing a gradual rise in dengue cases in recent days. The Dhaka North City Corporation is running an anti-mosquito campaign from 2 November to destroy Aedes larvae.
Bangladesh was hit by a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 cases were reported and 179 people were killed.