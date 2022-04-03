12-kg LPG cylinder price increases to Tk 1,439

The price has been increased as the gas prices soared in global market due to Russia-Ukraine war, the BERC said.
The prices of cylinder of government owned company remain static at Tk 591 per 12.5-kg cylinder since the production cost remains same.
The highest retail price of per kg LPG has now become Tk 119.94.
Moreover, the price of per litre LPG (auto gas) used at vehicles has been increased to Tk 67.2 from Tk 64.78.
BERC has been adjusting LPG prices every month since 12 April last year.
The prices are adjusted based on prices of propane and butane at the global market. Propane and butane are two main components of LPG gas.
BERC chairman Abdul Jalil announced the price hike.