Bangladesh

12-kg LPG cylinder price increases to Tk 1,439

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

The government has increased the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) again at a retail level. The price of each 12-kilogram cylinder of LPG have been increased to Tk 1,439 from Tk 1,391.

The price would be effective from 6:00pm today, said Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) at an online press briefing on Sunday.

Earlier in last month, the price each cylinder of LPG was increased by Tk 151.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The price has been increased as the gas prices soared in global market due to Russia-Ukraine war, the BERC said.

The prices of cylinder of government owned company remain static at Tk 591 per 12.5-kg cylinder since the production cost remains same.

The highest retail price of per kg LPG has now become Tk 119.94.

Advertisement

Moreover, the price of per litre LPG (auto gas) used at vehicles has been increased to Tk 67.2 from Tk 64.78.

BERC has been adjusting LPG prices every month since 12 April last year.

The prices are adjusted based on prices of propane and butane at the global market. Propane and butane are two main components of LPG gas.

BERC chairman Abdul Jalil announced the price hike.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement