12-kg LPG cylinder price increases to Tk 1,439

The government has increased the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) again at a retail level. The price of each 12-kilogram cylinder of LPG have been increased to Tk 1,439 from Tk 1,391.

The price would be effective from 6:00pm today, said Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) at an online press briefing on Sunday.

Earlier in last month, the price each cylinder of LPG was increased by Tk 151.