12 Supreme Court judges infected with Covid: Chief Justice

Covid-19 infection rate in the country have surged this month. A total of 1,680 Covid cases and two deaths were reported in Bangladesh in 24 hours till Sunday morning. According to the latest data, a total of 19,65,173 people have been infected and 29,140 died from the virus so far in the country.
The rate of infection on Sunday reached 15.07 per cent.
The chief justice said the court proceeding might go virtual if the situation deteriorates further.
He sought cooperation from the lawyers if the virtual court has to start again.
Attorney general AM Amin Uddin replied that they would extend all cooperation in the court proceedings.
National technical advisory committee on Covid-19 has suggested the authorities take a six-point initiative including making the ‘no mask, no service’ principle mandatory again as the cases have been rising.
The other suggestions include following health guidelines, maintaining social distance, wearing masks and avoiding public gatherings.