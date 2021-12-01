Bangladesh

121 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
As many as 121 new dengue patients have been hospitalised in 24 hours until Wednesday morning, health authorities said, reports UNB.

The number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease remained unchanged at 98 in the current year as no fresh death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Ninety people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.

Thirty-nine new patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 82 cases have been reported from outside the division.

Some 321 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Wednesday.

Of them, 288 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 77 were listed outside Dhaka.

Since January, some 27,343 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 26,924 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.

