121 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

As many as 121 new dengue patients have been hospitalised in 24 hours until Wednesday morning, health authorities said, reports UNB.

The number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease remained unchanged at 98 in the current year as no fresh death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Ninety people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.