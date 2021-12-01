121 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Thirty-nine new patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 82 cases have been reported from outside the division.
Some 321 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Wednesday.
Of them, 288 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 77 were listed outside Dhaka.
Since January, some 27,343 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 26,924 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.