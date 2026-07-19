2 missing after launch collides with trawler in Sadarghat

The accident occurred at around 9:30 am on Sunday near Shyambazar ghat in the Sadarghat area, according to Md Anwarul Islam, inspector of the fire service's media cell.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Anwarul Islam said, "The trawler sank after colliding with the MV Sundarban-12 launch, which was arriving from Barishal. Of the 10 passengers on board the trawler, rescuers brought eight to safety. However, two passengers remain missing."