2 missing after launch collides with trawler in Sadarghat
Two passengers remain missing after a launch collided with a trawler on the Buriganga River in the Sadarghat area of the capital, causing the trawler to sink. Although rescuers saved most of the passengers, the fire service and civil defence confirmed that two people are still unaccounted for.
The accident occurred at around 9:30 am on Sunday near Shyambazar ghat in the Sadarghat area, according to Md Anwarul Islam, inspector of the fire service's media cell.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Anwarul Islam said, "The trawler sank after colliding with the MV Sundarban-12 launch, which was arriving from Barishal. Of the 10 passengers on board the trawler, rescuers brought eight to safety. However, two passengers remain missing."
The fire service official said the trawler had been travelling with passengers to a destination in Cumilla district.
Anwarul Islam added, "We have identified the location of the sunken trawler. A rescue unit from the Sadarghat River fire station is conducting an operation to locate and rescue the two missing passengers."