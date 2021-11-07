127 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Among the new patients, 95 were undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 32 cases were reported from outside the division. Some 692 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Sunday.

Of them, 552 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 140 were listed outside Dhaka.

Since January, some 24,645 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 23,858 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.