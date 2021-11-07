Bangladesh

127 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Bangladesh reported 127 new patients being hospitalised with dengue fever in 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With no fresh death during the period, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year remained unchanged at 95, reports UNB quoting Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 87 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Among the new patients, 95 were undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 32 cases were reported from outside the division. Some 692 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Sunday.

Of them, 552 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 140 were listed outside Dhaka.

Since January, some 24,645 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 23,858 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.

Advertisement
Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment
Advertisement