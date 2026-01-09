Govt approves several ordinances, guidelines on essential drugs

He said drafts of the Personal Data Protection (Amendment) Ordinance 2026, the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (Amendment) Ordinance 2026 and the Supreme Court Secretariat (Amendment) Ordinance 2026 got final approval in the meeting while the draft of Bangladesh Forest Industries Development Corporation Ordinance 2026 got approval in-principle.

Besides, the Third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0) got retrospective approval in the meeting, the press secretary added.

Chief Adviser's Special Assistant for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Professor Dr Md Sayedur Rahman also spoke at the briefing while Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder was present.

About the Personal Data Protection (Amendment) Ordinance 2026, Shafiqul Alam said that the Advisory Council approved the ordinance with important revisions made after concerns were raised by global technology companies such as Meta (Facebook) and Google.

The key change involves data localisation, he said, adding, earlier provisions required all data to be stored within Bangladesh, but this amendment withdrew that provision.

Under the revised ordinance, mandatory local data storage will apply only to Critical Information Infrastructure (CII), the press secretary said, adding, there are also some restrictions on personal data.