130 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Of them 82 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi, Barishal and Mymensingh divisions.
Among the new patients, 126 were undergoing treatment at hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining four cases were reported from outside the division.
Some 823 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Friday.
Of them, 669 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 154 were listed outside Dhaka.
Since January, some 23,357 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 22,445 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.
In September, the country recorded the highest number of 7,841 dengue cases of the current year with 22 deaths.