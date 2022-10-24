How are they holding posts for 13 yrs?

There have been criticisms and controversies regarding the service quality of their organisations. There are allegations of irregularities and corruption against them. They have increased the price of water year after year to put the liability of their mismanagement on the shoulders of the consumers. They resorted to irregularities to retain their position. In this way, they have been holding the top position of their organisations for 13 years.

They are Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) managing director (MD) Taqsem A Khan, Chattogram WASA MD KM Fazlullah and MD of Khulna WASA Md Abdullah.

They were appointed as the managing directors of WASA after the Awami League-led coalition came into power in 2009. Since then, they have got contractual re-appointment some four to seven times through manipulation. Such a long tenure of these three MDs is unprecedented in the history of WASA.