100,000t of crude oil arrive from Saudi Arabia, Eastern Refinery set to resume full production

According to refinery sources, no crude oil shipments reached the country during March and April due to the conflict situation in the Middle East. The disruption to scheduled deliveries caused stock levels at the refinery to fall rapidly, forcing a reduction in processing rates before operations were eventually halted altogether.

The arrival of a new shipment is therefore being viewed as a major positive development.

Officials said unloading the crude oil typically takes several days, after which refinery units will be restarted in phases. As per current plans, full-capacity refining will resume from 8–9 May, restoring normal production of diesel, petrol, and other fuels.

Eastern Refinery Managing Director Md Sharif Hasnat told Prothom Alo that the vessel is expected to reach port on Wednesday afternoon, after which refining operations will begin and production will return to full capacity.