Starlink gets 10-year license to operate in Bangladesh
The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has issued two licenses to Starlink Services Bangladesh Limited, allowing it to begin commercial operations in the country.
Starlink, a venture of SpaceX owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk, received the licenses on Tuesday afternoon at the BTRC headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka, said a press release of the commission.
According to the release, Starlink received two separate licenses – non-geostationary satellite orbit operator license and radio communication equipment license – each valid for 10 years.
The first license, issued by the BTRC’s licensing department, authorises Starlink to conduct commercial internet operations in Bangladesh.
The radio communication equipment license, issued by the spectrum management department, allows the company to import and operate necessary radio equipment and use designated frequencies to deliver internet services.