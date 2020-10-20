14 crew members rescued in Bay of Bengal

Prothom Alo English Desk
At least 14 crew members rescued in Bay of BengalPhoto: UNB

The Coast Guard rescued 14 crew members of a lighterage vessel in the Bay of Bengal near Sandwip on Tuesday.

They were rescued from the ‘Shyamal Bangla’ vessel, said lieutenant commander M Hayat Ibne Siddique, media officer of coast guard, reports UNB.

Seawater entered the wheat-laden lighterage vessel after it developed a crack around Monday midnight. It was anchored 10 nautical miles from Sandwip.

Besides, a fire broke out in the engine room.

On information, a coast guard team went to the spot and rescued the crew members.

All of them were given first aid.

The vessel and the crew were handed over to vessel owner A Karim in the afternoon.

mmission

