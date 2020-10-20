14 crew members rescued in Bay of Bengal

The Coast Guard rescued 14 crew members of a lighterage vessel in the Bay of Bengal near Sandwip on Tuesday.

They were rescued from the ‘Shyamal Bangla’ vessel, said lieutenant commander M Hayat Ibne Siddique, media officer of coast guard, reports UNB.

Seawater entered the wheat-laden lighterage vessel after it developed a crack around Monday midnight. It was anchored 10 nautical miles from Sandwip.