14 crew members rescued in Bay of Bengal

The Coast Guard rescued 14 crew members of a lighterage vessel in the Bay of Bengal near Sandwip on Tuesday.
They were rescued from the ‘Shyamal Bangla’ vessel, said lieutenant commander M Hayat Ibne Siddique, media officer of coast guard, reports UNB.
Seawater entered the wheat-laden lighterage vessel after it developed a crack around Monday midnight. It was anchored 10 nautical miles from Sandwip.
Besides, a fire broke out in the engine room.
On information, a coast guard team went to the spot and rescued the crew members.
All of them were given first aid.
The vessel and the crew were handed over to vessel owner A Karim in the afternoon.