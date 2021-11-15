Bangladesh

140 more dengue patients hospitalised in Bangladesh

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh reported 140 new dengue patients being hospitalised in 24 hours until Monday morning, reports UNB.

The number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year remained unchanged at 97 as no fresh death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 89 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.

Among the new patients, 110 were undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 30 cases were reported from outside the division.

Some 626 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Monday. Of them, 498 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 128 were listed outside Dhaka.

Since January, some 25,774 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 25,051 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.

