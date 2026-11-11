Tarique Rahman-Erdogan meet takes Bangladesh-Turkiye ties to new strategic height: Humaiun
Bangladesh-Turkiye relations have reached a new strategic height through the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said here.
The meeting, held at the Max Royal Hotel in Antalya on Tuesday evening, discussed expanding cooperation in various sectors, including trade and investment, energy, aviation and the defence industry.
Both sides expressed interest in exploring the possibility of building a defence industry in Bangladesh and of joint investment in the sector, said the state minister at a press conference on Tuesday night at the Papillon Ziugma Relaxury Hotel in Antalya.
Humaiun Kobir said the meeting between the Bangladesh Prime Minister and the Turkish President took place in a warm and fraternal atmosphere. President Erdogan addressed Prime Minister Tarique Rahman as “my valuable friend and brother” and expressed interest in taking relations with Bangladesh to a higher level.
Along with increasing bilateral trade and investment, partnership in the energy sector, investment in aviation and cooperation in the defence industry received importance at the meeting.
Humaiun Kobir said the Bangladesh government has taken an initiative to set up a defence industrial park in the country. Prospects of Turkish investment and joint ventures in this sector were discussed. However, he said, no agreement or memorandum of understanding (MoU) has yet been signed on the matter, which remains at the stage of preliminary exploration and discussion.
He said discussions on energy covered deep-sea mineral and energy exploration, renewable energy and making use of Turkiye’s experience and best practices in these areas.
Bangladesh is keen to build a strong investment partnership with Turkiye in these sectors.
Speaking on the Rohingya crisis, the state minister said the two leaders discussed the safe, peaceful and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas. They also exchanged views on how to advance joint efforts further after the hearing on the Rohingya issue at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) this month.
He said Bangladesh and Turkiye discussed working together to ensure the safe and dignified repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland. The meeting also touched on strengthening mutual cooperation on important issues concerning the Muslim world.
The state minister said Bangladesh wants to play a leading role among the countries of the Global South in tackling climate change and in climate finance. Bangladesh is not only a victim of climate change, he said, but is also playing an active role in raising international awareness and demanding easier access to climate finance.
He said Bangladeshi representatives would take part in various thematic dialogues and sessions of COP31 and present Bangladesh’s position on climate adaptation, finance and loss and damage.
Humaiun Kobir said President Erdogan is holding bilateral meetings with only a few of the leaders attending COP31 and that the meeting with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman reflects Turkiye’s special interest in and importance attached to Bangladesh.
He said Bangladesh is moving forward in the international arena with new prospects under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. Following the democratic transition, international interest in the new government of Bangladesh is also growing.
The state minister said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman invited President Erdogan and his wife to visit Bangladesh.
He said the Prime Minister has several important engagements today (Wednesday) including bilateral meetings with heads of state and government of various countries and a meeting with the UK foreign secretary.
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Aninda Islam Amit, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Saimum Parvez, Press Secretary AAM Saleh Shibli and Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Shiplu were present at the press conference.