Tarique Rahman-Erdogan meet takes Bangladesh-Turkiye ties to new strategic height: Humaiun

Bangladesh-Turkiye relations have reached a new strategic height through the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said here.

The meeting, held at the Max Royal Hotel in Antalya on Tuesday evening, discussed expanding cooperation in various sectors, including trade and investment, energy, aviation and the defence industry.

Both sides expressed interest in exploring the possibility of building a defence industry in Bangladesh and of joint investment in the sector, said the state minister at a press conference on Tuesday night at the Papillon Ziugma Relaxury Hotel in Antalya.