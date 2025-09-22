Endless sorrows for people suffering from rare diseases and family members

Her head is full of hair. Words constantly upon her lips as she speaks without pause. She also asks her father questions ceaselessly. Sings one song after another. The little girl in her father’s arms does it all so perfectly that one might ask— is there anything she cannot do?

She cannot stand. She cannot walk. She cannot sit upright without her head lolling to one side. The muscular strength required for a child of her age is absent. The child is afflicted with a genetic disorder known in medical science as Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

Olivia Sanchari Nabani is the only child of Shahin Akhter and Shahadat Hossain. She is four years and two months old. Their home is in Moghbazar, Dhaka.

From the moment they learnt that their daughter had SMA, the world around them has turned grey. Their child is a victim of a rare disease—SMA is among the rarest.