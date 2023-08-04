Govt pledge bound to hold free and fair polls: Anisul Huq

Law, justice and parliamentary affairs minister Anisul Huq said the Awami League government is pledged bound to the people to hold a free, fair and violence-free national election. He said this after a meeting with the British high commissioner in Dhaka Sarah Cooke, reports BSS.

The British envoy paid a courtesy call on him at his office in the capital on Thursday.

“Now more or less our attention is on polls and prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s government is pledge bound to the people to hold a free, fair and violence free election,” Anisul Huq said in response to a question from a newsperson after the meeting.