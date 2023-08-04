Govt pledge bound to hold free and fair polls: Anisul Huq

Law, justice and parliamentary affairs minister Anisul Huq said the Awami League government is pledged bound to the people to hold a free, fair and violence-free national election. He said this after a meeting with the British high commissioner in Dhaka Sarah Cooke, reports BSS.
The British envoy paid a courtesy call on him at his office in the capital on Thursday.
“Now more or less our attention is on polls and prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s government is pledge bound to the people to hold a free, fair and violence free election,” Anisul Huq said in response to a question from a newsperson after the meeting.
The law minister said it was Sarah Cooke’s first meeting with him. During the meeting they discussed various issues relating to mutual interests including next election, cooperation in law sector and Bangladesh’s socio-economic development.
Appreciating Bangladesh’s progress in different sector the British envoy said she is very happy to get the opportunity to return Bangladesh.
Noting that the legal system of Bangladesh is highly influenced by British law, the minister said, “However Bangladesh’s legal system has developed over the years in many aspects. For further improvement of the legal framework they laid importance on training of Bangladesh’s judicial officers and lawyers.”
Secretary of the law and justice division Md Golam Sarwar and British High Commission officials Md Rafiquzzaman and Vanessa Beaumont were present during the meeting.