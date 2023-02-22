I beg for forgiveness: BCL leader Sanjida tells Fulpori

Fulpori Khatun on Wednesday said Sanjida Chowdhury, a vice-president of Islamic University (IU) Chhatra League, who led the torture inflicted on her at Deshratno Sheikh Hasina Hall, begged forgiveness for her misdeed.

Fulpori, a first year student of the finance department, came up with this disclosure while briefing the newsmen following a meeting with the probe body in the campus. She said, "Sanjida apu pleaded with me, saying 'Fulpori, don’t treat me like this. I beg for your forgiveness."