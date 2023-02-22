I beg for forgiveness: BCL leader Sanjida tells Fulpori

The accused Sanjida, however, didn't make any comment over her claim. She had left the campus as soon as the interrogation by the probe body was finished, while the members of the enquiry body declined to comment on the issue.
The probe body on Wednesday called all five alleged Chhatra League leaders, including Sanjida and Tabassum, and the victim Fulpori at the room of professor Reba Mandal, who is leading the committee, formed by the IU authorities, for a hour long meeting, between 2:50pm and 3:50pm.
Following the quizzing, Fulpori told newsmen that the teachers wanted to hear from her about the torture she faced. "I told everything and unmasked the assaulters before the probe body."
When asked whether the accused said anything to her, she replied in positive. Then said, "Sanjida Apu pleaded with me. ‘Fulpori, don't treat me like this. I beg for your forgiveness.' But I didn’t budge from my stance."
Fulpori reiterated, "I said to them that I just stepped in the campus four to five days ago but you guys didn’t even think of me [while torturing]. I don't want to talk to you regarding the matter. Now, the authorities will take action."
While talking to Fulpori, all five accused were seen leaving the probe body’s room quickly. They were asked many questions at that time but to no answer, while the members of the investigative committee hinted no comment by waving hands from inside the vehicle.