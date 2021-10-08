150 more dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs

Among them, 68 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi.
Among the new patients, 137 were undergoing treatment in Dhaka hospitals while the remaining 13 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.
Some 886 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Friday morning.
Of them, 729 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 157 were listed outside Dhaka.
Some 19,694 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January.
So far, 18,735 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.
The number of dengue patients hospitalized in a single day was the highest with 343 patients on 7 September.
In September the country recorded the highest number of 7,841 dengue cases of the current year with 22 deaths
In August 7,698 people were diagnosed with dengue while the highest 34 people died from it, said the DGHS.