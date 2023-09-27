Bangladesh welcomes increased investment interest from Saudi Arabia

"We hope that Bangladesh-Saudi relations will grow from strength to strength and move forward to the mutual benefits of our two peoples," he said, commending the Ambassador for his active and dynamic roles in strengthening mutual cooperation and bilateral engagements to new dimensions.

The state minister conveyed their heartfelt felicitations to the Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz and crown prince and the prime minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, brotherly people and the government of Saudi Arabia on this grand occasion.

He said Bangladesh and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are trusted friends and bilateral partners.

"Bangladesh enjoys excellent multifaceted relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the bilateral and multilateral areas," said the State Minister.

The relations take roots in the commonality of positions on major global issues and complementarity of interests in the economic fields, deep understanding, mutual respect, similar aspirations for peace and development underpinned by common Islamic tradition and culture, he said.

"The engagements today span across many areas including economy, trade, investment, energy security, agriculture, culture, education, etc. in addition to the dominant sector of manpower," said the State Minister.

Shahriar Alam said Bangladesh-Saudi relationship is witnessing a new era of partnership through a plethora of engagements.

"The depth and warmth of our ties is reflected in the high level visit and frequent exchange of messages between the leaders of our two countries," he said.