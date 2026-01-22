Commonwealth to send 14-member mission to observe Bangladesh elections

The Commonwealth will send a 14-member observer mission to Bangladesh to monitor the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election and the referendum on the July National Charter, scheduled to be held on 12 February.

The mission will be led by former Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo, according to a Commonwealth press release issued on Wednesday.

The statement has been published on the Commonwealth’s official website.