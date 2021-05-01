168 incidents of rape, gang rape in April despite Covid surge

Incidents of violence against women and children have surged despite the coronavirus pandemic as the country saw a total of 371 such incidents in April.

Of the total incidents, 137 were of rape and 31 of gang rape. Among the victims, 9 were physically challenged children or teenagers.

Manobadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF) made the disclosure at a press release on Saturday.

It mentioned that incidents of gang rape, murder and domestic violence have surged in the country amidst the coronavirus.