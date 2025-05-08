‘Govt responsible for ensuring online security’ 

The survey also found that 7 out of 10 people are concerned about online security. Among them, 42 per cent of respondents are concerned about identity fraud, while 40 per cent are worried about deepfakes created using artificial intelligence (AI). Gen Z and millennials are more concerned about deepfakes.

Other reported concerns include financial fraud, data theft, malware, and network attacks.

However, the report noted that Bangladeshi mobile internet users rely more on inbuilt website security than on personal privacy protection tools. Seventy-five per cent of users are confident in their ability to protect personal information online. This confidence is more prominent among Gen-G and millennials.

Telenor noted that Bangladesh lags behind Singapore and Malaysia in online security practices. Internet users in Bangladesh rarely unsubscribe, delete browsing history, reject website cookies, or use ad blockers.

This indicates a lack of sufficient awareness in Bangladesh about the risks of sharing personal information online. There is a need for training and education to enhance digital awareness.

Fifty-six per cent of respondents in Bangladesh said they would allow companies access to their personal information in exchange for various offers. Additionally, 49 per cent would permit social media apps to access their personal data for AI-generated photos or filters.

The report states that while people in Bangladesh are concerned about location tracking, they are not willing to give up technology-based conveniences.

The use of AI is increasing in Bangladesh, with its highest usage seen on social media. There is also significant use of AI in workplaces, with this trend being more prevalent among millennials than Gen Z.

Forty-three per cent of respondents fear the misuse of personal information when using AI-based smart devices. There is also concern about the potential decline in thinking and problem-solving skills.

In terms of mobile phone convenience, the most frequently reported benefit was access to updated news and information. Additionally, 6 out of 10 people cited the convenience of online education—more than in Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand.

Fifty-two per cent of people in Bangladesh feel safe using a mobile phone, a figure higher than in Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia. The reported reasons include access to help during emergencies, the ability to share location with friends and family, and the convenience of mobile transactions.

At the event, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Vice Chairman Md. Abu Bakar Siddique said that in addition to providing connectivity, ensuring the safe and responsible use of mobile technology should be a collective priority for all.

Telenor Asia Senior Vice President and Head of External Relations and Sustainability Manisha Dogra presented the report. She said that mobile technology has enabled a quality digital lifestyle, and there is significant potential to further enrich digital services and advance digital literacy.

Referring to various initiatives by Grameenphone, Tanvir Mohammad, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of the company, said they are also working to provide essential digital skills and raise awareness about online safety. He added that in order for people to navigate the digital world safely and securely, education must be prioritised collectively, with a strong emphasis on the responsible use of technology.

Norwegian Ambassador Håkon Arald Gulbrandsen and officials from Telenor and Grameenphone were present at the event.