Govt approves Police Commission Ordinance, other laws
The Council of Advisers on Thursday approved a number of ordinances, including the Police Commission Ordinance 2025, at its weekly meeting at the Chief Adviser's Office in the city's Tejgaon area.
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus chaired the meeting.
"The government has approved the Police Commission Ordinance 2025, establishing a five-member Police Commission with the mandate to modernise the police, ensure accountability, and make the force more people friendly," said Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan.
She was addressing a press conference on the meeting outcomes at the Foreign Service Academy on Thursday afternoon.
Rizwana said the Police Commission will include a retired Supreme Court judge (as Chair), a retired government officer who served as district magistrate (not below Grade-1), a retired police officer with the rank of Additional Inspector General of Police (not below Grade-1), a university professor (retired or in service) and one expert with at least 15 years' experience in human rights and good governance.
She noted that the Commission's core objective is to recommend the measures to ensure that the police operate free of undue influence and remain duty-bound to citizens.
As per the ordinance, the Commission will also suggest steps to make policing more efficient, transparent and rights-sensitive, bring discipline, ensure accountability and support modernisation for police, including suggesting training.
It will investigate and dispose of public complaints against police and resolve professional grievances of police personnel.
The Commission will conduct research on policing, laws, and reforms and make recommendations to the government.
About formation of the Commission, Rizwana said a search committee comprising a judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court nominated by the Chief Justice, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairman, Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) chairman, cabinet secretary, home secretary and two representatives from the parliament will recommend names for appointment to the Commission.
She said the Council of Adviser also approved two major amendments to the Representation of the People (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 (RPO), clarifying the validity of the votes and counting method of the postal ballots.
"For the first time, expatriate Bangladeshis will be able to vote via postal ballots. The counting method for these ballots has been formally incorporated in the RPO," the adviser said.
According to the ordinance, a vote will be considered invalid if more than one seal appears where only one is allowed, no seal appears at all and the required declaration accompanying a postal ballot lacks the voter's signature.
Postal ballots that will reach the Returning Officer within the timeframe set by the Election Commission up to the close of voting on the election day will be counted simultaneously with in-person ballots.
Rizwana said the Council of Advisers also approved the draft of the Forest and Tree Conservation Ordinance 2025 and the draft of the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Ordinance, 2025.
She said the Council gave final approval to the draft of the Bangladesh Building Regulatory Authority Ordinance 2025, with a provision to form a national regulatory authority ensuring implementation of the national building code across the country.
As per the ordinance, the authority will oversee compliance with building safety standards across the country, address earthquake preparedness and promote green and environmentally friendly construction.
The authority will be comprised of architects, planners and engineers with at least 25 years of experience.
Licensed expert agencies under the law will handle on-ground enforcement.
Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam and Deputy Press Secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder were present at the briefing.