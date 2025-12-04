Govt approves Police Commission Ordinance, other laws

The Council of Advisers on Thursday approved a number of ordinances, including the Police Commission Ordinance 2025, at its weekly meeting at the Chief Adviser's Office in the city's Tejgaon area.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus chaired the meeting.

"The government has approved the Police Commission Ordinance 2025, establishing a five-member Police Commission with the mandate to modernise the police, ensure accountability, and make the force more people friendly," said Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan.

She was addressing a press conference on the meeting outcomes at the Foreign Service Academy on Thursday afternoon.