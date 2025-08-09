Student organisations should’ve reached prior understanding about DU hall politics: Asif
Local Government Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has said that the tense situation in Dhaka University’s residential halls could have been avoided.
He believes that student organisations should have drawn up a framework and reached an agreement or understanding among themselves.
He made these remarks on Saturday afternoon while responding to journalists’ questions at an event held at the divisional stadium in Terkhadia, Rajshahi.
The adviser attended the closing and prize-giving ceremony of Friendly Cricket Match 2025 as the chief guest.
Special guest at the event was Local Government Division Secretary Md Rezaul Maksud Jahedi, while Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner Khondoker Azim Ahmed presided over the ceremony. Also present were Rajshahi Deputy Commissioner Afia Akhter, Superintendent of Police Farzana Islam, among others.
Following the announcement of the new Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) committee, widespread protests broke out among general students in Dhaka University last night, leading the administration to ban all forms of student politics in halls.
In response to journalists’ questions on the matter, Asif Mahmud said, “I think it wouldn’t have reached this point if the student organisations had sat together and agreed on a social contract or mutual understanding. Since reforms are taking place everywhere after 5 August, the student organisations should have agreed on a new framework regarding student politics as well.”
The adviser further said, “If the student organisations had sat together in advance to agree on how—or whether—organised student politics would continue in the halls and academic areas, I think the hostile environment that has developed toward student politics could have been avoided. Our student organisations had an opportunity here to be a bit more mature.”
When asked specifically about the ban on student politics in university halls, the adviser declined to directly comment on the university authority’s decision.
Speaking about hosting Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) matches in Rajshahi, Asif Mahmud said, “International matches and BPL games are usually held in three stadiums. To decentralise a bit, we’ve chosen Rajshahi Stadium for the north, and Khulna or Barishal Stadium for the south. We’ve taken initiatives to host BPL matches from next year. Hopefully, after renovations, we’ll be able to hold some BPL games in Rajshahi Stadium.”
Earlier in the morning, the adviser virtually inaugurated 12 Local Government Division projects at the Rajshahi Circuit House. During his day-long trip, he also inaugurated various projects in Natore.