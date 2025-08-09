Student organisations should’ve reached prior understanding about DU hall politics: Asif

Local Government Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has said that the tense situation in Dhaka University’s residential halls could have been avoided.

He believes that student organisations should have drawn up a framework and reached an agreement or understanding among themselves.

He made these remarks on Saturday afternoon while responding to journalists’ questions at an event held at the divisional stadium in Terkhadia, Rajshahi.

The adviser attended the closing and prize-giving ceremony of Friendly Cricket Match 2025 as the chief guest.

