7 more children die with measles symptoms, 4 in Dhaka

Seven more children died with measles symptoms across the country in the 24 hours between 8:00 am on Saturday and 8:00 am on Sunday. During the same period, 1,287 children were affected by measles or measles-like symptoms.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 1221 children developed measles symptoms in that perios, while 66 children were confirmed to have measles. The information was disclosed in the DGHS measles situation report released today, Sunday.

Among the seven deaths, four occurred in Dhaka, one in Chattogram, one in Mymensingh, and one in Khulna.