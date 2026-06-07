7 more children die with measles symptoms, 4 in Dhaka
Seven more children died with measles symptoms across the country in the 24 hours between 8:00 am on Saturday and 8:00 am on Sunday. During the same period, 1,287 children were affected by measles or measles-like symptoms.
According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 1221 children developed measles symptoms in that perios, while 66 children were confirmed to have measles. The information was disclosed in the DGHS measles situation report released today, Sunday.
Among the seven deaths, four occurred in Dhaka, one in Chattogram, one in Mymensingh, and one in Khulna.
Since 15 March, a total of 529 child deaths associated with measles symptoms have been reported nationwide. During the same period, 91 children died after being diagnosed with measles. Altogether, 620 children have died from measles or measles-like symptoms.
Data from the DGHS show that since 15 March this year, as many as 79,012 children have developed measles symptoms. During this period, 64263 children were admitted to hospitals with measles symptoms. Of them, 60084 have recovered and been discharged from hospital.