Awami League trying to undermine Bangladesh peace and stability: State Minister to diplomats
The government has told foreign diplomats that the activities-banned Awami League is creating an atmosphere of fear and insecurity in the country.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir made the remarks at a briefing in Dhaka on Tuesday morning. He said the party was trying to undermine peace and stability by provoking clashes with law enforcement agencies.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs organised the briefing to inform foreign diplomats in Dhaka about the country's current political situation and recent security challenges. The details emerged from discussions with both local and foreign diplomats following the briefing.
The briefing began at 9am and lasted around half an hour. Senior diplomats from more than 50 missions attended, including representatives from the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Russia, Japan and India, as well as the United Nations and several other international organisations.
Several Western diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed to this correspondent that the state minister had urged international partners to stand by Bangladesh and engage constructively during the country's democratic transition. Yousuf Ramadan, the Palestinian ambassador and dean of the diplomatic corps, also spoke at the briefing.
Humaiun Kobir said at the briefing, “We attach great importance to the understanding and constructive engagement of our international friends and partners. We look forward to your continued support as we advance the democratic transition, institutional reforms and economic recovery towards building a peaceful, stable and prosperous Bangladesh.”
The state minister said Awami League leaders and activists were involved in violence and sabotage aimed at creating political instability. Through such activities, he added, they were also seeking to undermine the country's economic potential.
Addressing the diplomats, Humaiun Kobir further said, “They (the Awami League) are trying to create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among the people. They are provoking clashes with law enforcement agencies to create a perception of political chaos.”
Humaiun Kobir also alleged that Awami League leaders and activists were involved in terrorism and money laundering abroad. He sought international cooperation to bring them back to Bangladesh.
He said the government was committed to ensuring that these incidents did not disrupt the country's democratic transition. Law enforcement agencies had been instructed to take firm, professional and proportionate action, he added. Investigations into the incidents were underway, and those responsible were being brought to justice.
At the same time, he said, the government remained committed to upholding due process, human rights and the rule of law.
More than 150 incidents of violence in three weeks
At the briefing, the state minister said the government had recorded 158 incidents of violence at 41 locations across the country between 1 and 21 November. These included crude bomb explosions, petrol bomb attacks, arson, vandalism, looting, attacks on police facilities and blockades of major highways.
Humaiun Kobir said the activities of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations had been banned under the Anti-Terrorism Act, while the party's registration had also been suspended. Despite these restrictions, he said, party leaders and activists were continuing to organise various programmes, including processions, blockades and demonstrations in different parts of the country.
The state minister said a police station in Gopalganj was attacked on 17 November. The attackers set fire to police vehicles and the station building, looted firearms and ammunition, and freed detainees held in custody. A member of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) was also seriously injured in the incident.
He said another police station in Muksudpur, Gopalganj, came under attack on 19 November. A police vehicle was set on fire, while the residence of the officer-in-charge of the station was damaged.
The state minister also mentioned attacks and vandalism at the residences of elected members of parliament, BNP offices and branches of Grameen Bank. He said crude bombs were exploded and roads blocked near the toll plaza at the southern end of the Padma Bridge.
Humaiun Kobir also cited attacks on police in Chattogram, crude bomb explosions and bus arson in Dhaka, an attack on a police vehicle in Sylhet, and an attack on a Grameen Bank office in Noakhali.
Referring to labour unrest in the readymade garment industry, the state minister alleged that the Awami League and its leaders and activists were behind a planned campaign to fuel the unrest. He said the objective was to disrupt the economy and increase workers' suffering.
The state minister informed the diplomats that law enforcement agencies had filed 39 cases and arrested 66 people in connection with these incidents.
Outlining the government's plans to address the situation, Humaiun Kobir said its priorities included strengthening democratic institutions, improving law and order, restoring public confidence and reviving the economy.
To achieve these goals, the government was taking initiatives to control inflation, attract investment and create employment opportunities, he said.
The recent incidents of violence and sabotage were completely contrary to the expectations of the people of Bangladesh, Humaiun Kobir added. The people of the country wanted peace, stability, democratic freedoms, economic opportunities and a better future, he said.