The government has told foreign diplomats that the activities-banned Awami League is creating an atmosphere of fear and insecurity in the country.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir made the remarks at a briefing in Dhaka on Tuesday morning. He said the party was trying to undermine peace and stability by provoking clashes with law enforcement agencies.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs organised the briefing to inform foreign diplomats in Dhaka about the country's current political situation and recent security challenges. The details emerged from discussions with both local and foreign diplomats following the briefing.

The briefing began at 9am and lasted around half an hour. Senior diplomats from more than 50 missions attended, including representatives from the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Russia, Japan and India, as well as the United Nations and several other international organisations.

Several Western diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed to this correspondent that the state minister had urged international partners to stand by Bangladesh and engage constructively during the country's democratic transition. Yousuf Ramadan, the Palestinian ambassador and dean of the diplomatic corps, also spoke at the briefing.