The President's power, salary, privileges and more...

Bangladesh goes to the polls to elect its 23rd president on Thursday, although the outcome is widely seen as a foregone conclusion.

The ruling BNP holds a two-thirds majority in the current parliament, making its candidate, former party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, almost certain to become the next President of Bangabhaban.

Voting has started taking place in the parliament session room today from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. There are 349 voter members of parliament, including reserved women members. The parliamentary seat of the BNP's Aslam Chowdhury remains canceled by court order.

The ruling BNP's candidate in this election is the party's immediate past secretary general, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. His challenger is Colonel (Retd.) Oli Ahmed, chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the candidate of the 11-party alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami.