Foreign minister to visit Delhi on 9 April

Before attending the Indian Ocean Conference to be held in Port Louis, the capital of Mauritius, Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman will be visiting Delhi on 7 and 8 April.

This will be the first visit by a Bangladeshi minister to Delhi after the BNP government was formed in February under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

Diplomatic sources from Dhaka and Delhi confirmed to Prothom Alo on Friday about the upcoming visit of the Foreign Minister to New Delhi.

According to these sources, on the first day of the Delhi visit, discussions between Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman may take place.

Additionally, coordination is ongoing for Khalilur Rahman to meet with several other important representatives of the Indian government.