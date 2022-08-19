How many ‘Aynaghar’ are there, asks Zafrullah

Zafrullah Chowdhury was addressing a programme organised by Chhatra Odhikar Parishad at the feet of Raju Memorial Sculpture on Dhaka University campus. Chhatra Odhikar Parishad is the student wing of Gono Odhikar Paridhad.
A demand was made from the rally to return all the victims of enforced disappearances to their families. The speakers also demanded forming an independent committee under the United Nations to investigate into the incidents of enforced disappearances.
Recently a documentary ‘Aynaghar’ has been published on news portal Netra News that reveals that the victims of enforced disappearances are kept at a secret place called ‘Aynaghar’.
Regarding this Zafrullah Chowdhury said the Aynaghar needs to be demolished.
He also criticised the de facto opposition, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in his speech.
“Being the largest political party in the country the BNP is not even for once saying that they would destroy the Aynaghar if they come to power and would compensate the victims of enforced disappearances. They are making a mistake. All the opposition parties in unison have to tell thepolice, all the policemen will face trial if they do not stop this,” he said.
Gono Odhikar Parishad joint convener Muhammad Rashed Khan and Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leader Mina Al Yamin highlighted their experiences of being arrested and a victim of torture.
Chhatra Odhikar Parishad central president Bin Yamin Molla and general secretary Ariful Islam were also among other addressed the programme.