Devotees converging on Ijtema ground on day 2

Several hundreds of thousands Muslim devotees, both from home and abroad, are converging at the venue and attending the prayers — reciting the names of Allah and hearing the sermons.

Maulana Khurshidul Haque of Pakistan delivered sermons after Fajr prayers and Maulana Ibrahim Deula of India also delivered sermons in the morning. Maulana Iftar Zaman will deliver sermons in English.

Devotees from different parts of the country are still coming to the Ijtema venue by buses, trucks, boats and on foot.

The first phase of Ijtema will end tomorrow (Sunday) with Akheri Munajat (final prayers).