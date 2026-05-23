PM declares ‘Nazrul Year’ from 25 May, 2026 to 25 May, 2027
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has declared the next one year from May 25, 2026 to May 25, 2027 as “Nazrul Year”.
The Prime Minister made the announcement after enjoying a cultural programme organized in Trishal here this afternoon, marking the 127th birth anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.
Earlier, the premier inaugurated a three-day gala national programme titled “Tobu Amare Debo Na Bhulite” at the Nazrul Mancha in Trishal here to mark the birth anniversary of the National Poet.
Addressing the inaugural function, Tarique Rahman said, “To establish a safe and humane state and society, we must establish the rule of law in the country and bring changes in political culture.”
“Simultaneously, we must revive the country’s long-standing religious, social and cultural values in our national life. In this regard, the life and works of Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam are relevant,” added the premier.
Calling for wider spread of the life and work of Kabi Nazrul in the court of world literature, the Prime Minister said his (Kabi Nazrul) sense of life, his philosophy of life, must be passed on from generation to generation.
As part of that effort, he urged the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and the Ministry of Tourism to explore the possibility of declaring Trishal as a “Nazrul City” through feasibility studies.
Noting that Bangladesh and Kazi Nazrul Islam are an inseparable entity, Tarique Rahman said, “He (Kabi Nazrul) is a true representative of our national identity and a symbol of our national consciousness. He is a pioneer of our nationalism.”
Cultural Affairs Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury presided over the inaugural function while local lawmaker Mahbubur Rahman Liton delivered the welcome address.
Professor Tarikh Monjur of Dhaka University’s Bangla Department delivered a commemorative speech at the event.
State Minister for Cultural Affairs Ali Newaz Mahmood Khyom, State Minister for Jute and Textiles Md Shariful Alam, Prime Minister’s Adviser Dr Zahed Ur Rahman, Secretary of Cultural Affairs Ministry Kaniz Moula, Mymensingh Zila Parishad Administrator Syed Emran Saleh Prince, Executive Director of the Kabi Nazrul Institute Md Latiful Islam Shibli, the poet''s granddaughter and Chairperson of the Trustee Board of the Kabi Nazrul Institute Khilkhil Kazi and Mymensingh Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md. Saifur Rahman also spoke on the occasion.
Cabinet members and lawmakers from different constituencies were present at the event.
At the programme, the Prime Minister handed over the ‘Nazrul Padak’ and honorary crests to two distinguished individuals in recognition of their special contributions to Nazrul research and the poet’s philosophy of life.
Later, the premier unveiled a Nazrul commemorative publication.