PM declares ‘Nazrul Year’ from 25 May, 2026 to 25 May, 2027

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has declared the next one year from May 25, 2026 to May 25, 2027 as “Nazrul Year”.

The Prime Minister made the announcement after enjoying a cultural programme organized in Trishal here this afternoon, marking the 127th birth anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

Earlier, the premier inaugurated a three-day gala national programme titled “Tobu Amare Debo Na Bhulite” at the Nazrul Mancha in Trishal here to mark the birth anniversary of the National Poet.

Addressing the inaugural function, Tarique Rahman said, “To establish a safe and humane state and society, we must establish the rule of law in the country and bring changes in political culture.”

“Simultaneously, we must revive the country’s long-standing religious, social and cultural values in our national life. In this regard, the life and works of Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam are relevant,” added the premier.