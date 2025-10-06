Do we have to die to prove we’re ill, former minister Dipu Moni asks in court

Former minister Dipu Moni, a leader of the Awami League, whose activities have been banned, was brought to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in Dhaka from the court lock-up around 10:30 am on Monday. She appeared wearing a mask, helmet, and bulletproof jacket.

Placed in the dock, Dipu Moni kept her head bowed for a while before beginning to speak quietly with former MP Solaiman Salim, who was standing beside her.

Soon after, her lawyer, Gazi Faisal, arrived in court and began consulting with her.

The judge took his seat on the bench at around 10:35 am. A police officer representing the prosecution began presenting arguments in favour of taking Dipu Moni on a 10-day remand.