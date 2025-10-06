Do we have to die to prove we’re ill, former minister Dipu Moni asks in court
Former minister Dipu Moni, a leader of the Awami League, whose activities have been banned, was brought to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in Dhaka from the court lock-up around 10:30 am on Monday. She appeared wearing a mask, helmet, and bulletproof jacket.
Placed in the dock, Dipu Moni kept her head bowed for a while before beginning to speak quietly with former MP Solaiman Salim, who was standing beside her.
Soon after, her lawyer, Gazi Faisal, arrived in court and began consulting with her.
The judge took his seat on the bench at around 10:35 am. A police officer representing the prosecution began presenting arguments in favour of taking Dipu Moni on a 10-day remand.
Later, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Court’s chief public prosecutor (PP), Omar Faruq Faruqi, also spoke in support of the remand plea.
Addressing the court, the PP said, “An activist named Monir Hossain was shot dead near the ramp of the Hanif Flyover by Dhaka Medical College Hospital on 5 August last year. The accused named in this murder case includes Dipu Moni. She must be taken on remand for interrogation regarding the killing.”
After the prosecution concluded, Dipu Moni’s lawyer, Gazi Faisal, argued, “Dipu Moni has no connection whatsoever with this murder. She is seriously ill. She was supposed to be taken to hospital today, but instead, she has been brought to court and the police are seeking a 10-day remand.”
Following her lawyer’s submission, Dipu Moni sought permission to speak for herself. Addressing the court, she said, “I’m unwell. I was meant to be taken to hospital today, but instead I have been brought here. Now the police want me to take on another 10 days of remand.”
She continued, “I have been ill since last August. I was once taken from prison to Tajuddin Medical College Hospital for a brain scan, but since they lacked the facilities for the required tests, I was sent back to prison. Since then, they keep saying I’ll be taken for tests tomorrow, then the next day — they’ve just been dragging me around.”
With evident frustration, Dipu Moni told the court that her physical condition required urgent medical examination. She then complained about her treatment in prison.
“I have been detained in Kashimpur Women’s Jail in Gazipur since my arrest. I’m allowed to meet family every 15 days, but I cannot properly communicate with my lawyers. In over a year of incarceration, I have met them only three times. There are over 60 cases against me. It’s essential that I consult my tax lawyer. I request permission to speak with my lawyers for 20 minutes after today’s hearing,” she said.
At this point, PP Omar Faruq Faruqi objected to what Dipu Moni told the court, saying, “Every detainee receives medical care as per prison regulations, and so does Dipu Moni. The claim that she cannot meet her lawyers is untrue. They communicate whenever the accused are brought to the dock. There’s no reason to grant additional time after the hearing.”
Responding to the PP, Dipu Moni said, “You are aware that former minister and Awami League leader Nurul Majid Humayun recently passed away. I’ve learnt he was taken to hospital four times before dying at Dhaka Medical College. I am saying this because I, too, am unwell. My brain requires proper examination. I need adequate treatment. Must we die to prove that we are sick?”
Following her statement, Solaiman Salim became visibly angry and began speaking loudly from the dock. A lawyer from the prosecution side retorted, “There is blood on your hands.”
PP Faruqi added, “Judging by her tone, it is clear that Dipu Moni is not as ill as she claims.”
After hearing both sides, the court granted a four-day remand for Dipu Moni.
Following the order, she was escorted back to the court lock-up. Around 11:30 am, she was taken away in a prison van from the court premises to the Kashimpur Women’s Jail in Gazipur.