10 people die from dengue in single day: DGHS

At least 10 dengue inflicted people died overnight as the mosquito-carried disease continued its onslaughts in the country raising a nationwide alarm.

“We recorded deaths of 10 dengue patients in 24 hours ending at 8 am today, Wednesday,” a spokesman of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said adding his office simultaneously recorded 1,069 fresh cases of dengue onslaughts during the same period.

The death toll was the highest with a 24-hour time span since the beginning of the year.

According to the DGHS statistics of the 10 people, five died in areas with purview of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), three in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and one in Barishal and one in Khulna districts.