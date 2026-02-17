Maximum security ordered for PM’s swearing-in at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban

Authorities have been told to strengthen security at the venue and surrounding areas through close coordination among relevant agencies.

Police headquarters sources confirmed that a comprehensive security plan has already been finalised.

Special security arrangements will be centered on the South Plaza, marking an unprecedented shift in venue for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony.

The Special Security Force (SSF) has also been instructed to ensure tight protection during the prime minister’s movement.

The security convoy will include police protection, Presidential Guard Regiment (PGR) security, SSF personnel, jammer systems for network control, SSF security screening teams, an ambulance and medical support.