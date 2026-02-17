Maximum security ordered for PM’s swearing-in at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban
The home ministry has directed all concerned particularly the police to ensure maximum security around the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed Prime Minister, scheduled to take place at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Tuesday.
The law enforcement agencies have been asked to take all necessary measures to guarantee the safety of the Prime Minister and cabinet members during the oath-taking ceremony.
Authorities have been told to strengthen security at the venue and surrounding areas through close coordination among relevant agencies.
Police headquarters sources confirmed that a comprehensive security plan has already been finalised.
Special security arrangements will be centered on the South Plaza, marking an unprecedented shift in venue for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony.
The Special Security Force (SSF) has also been instructed to ensure tight protection during the prime minister’s movement.
The security convoy will include police protection, Presidential Guard Regiment (PGR) security, SSF personnel, jammer systems for network control, SSF security screening teams, an ambulance and medical support.
Earlier in the day, newly elected Members of Parliament will take oath in the morning.
The oath for MPs will be administered by Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin.
According to the constitution, the president will administer the oath to the prime minister and other cabinet members later in the afternoon ceremony.
Law enforcement agencies are expected to remain on high alert throughout the programme to ensure a safe and orderly swearing-in event.