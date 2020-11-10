19 new dengue cases recorded in 24 hours

Prothom Alo English Desk
A nurse is seen treating a dengue infected patient at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 2 August 2019.
A nurse is seen treating a dengue infected patient at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 2 August 2019. Reuters file photo

Nineteen people were diagnosed with dengue in the past 24 hours until Tuesday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

Currently, 73 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals across the country, reports UNB.

Since January, the health authorities reported 767 dengue cases, and 689 of the patients recovered.

Bangladesh recorded 101,354 dengue cases last year and 179 people died from the mosquito-borne fever, according to official figures.

A similar situation this year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, would put the country’s health system under great stress, experts said.

Advertisement

More News

Sweden eager to work for Bangladesh’s power-energy sector: Envoy

Poles of electricity transmission lines in Matarbari

Recent trend of protectionism, xenophobia may bring further sufferings for people: PM Hasina

Recent trend of protectionism, xenophobia may bring further sufferings for people: PM Hasina

India gifts 20 military horses, 10 mine detecting dogs to Bangladesh

India gifts 20 military horses, 10 mine detection dogs to Bangladesh

Inter-district buses won’t enter Dhaka

Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh