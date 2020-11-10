19 new dengue cases recorded in 24 hours

Nineteen people were diagnosed with dengue in the past 24 hours until Tuesday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

Currently, 73 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals across the country, reports UNB.

Since January, the health authorities reported 767 dengue cases, and 689 of the patients recovered.

Bangladesh recorded 101,354 dengue cases last year and 179 people died from the mosquito-borne fever, according to official figures.

A similar situation this year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, would put the country’s health system under great stress, experts said.