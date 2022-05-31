190 million COVID-19 vaccines delivered under COVAX

In one year, UNICEF has delivered over 190 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Bangladesh through COVAX. To date, Bangladesh remains the top recipient of doses under COVAX, the global initiative co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and the World Health Organization, with UNICEF as a key delivery partner. COVAX accounts for more than 62 per cent of doses received by the country. The goal of COVAX is to ensure equitable access of COVID-19 vaccines globally, according to a press release of UNICEF.

COVID-19 vaccinations started in Bangladesh in February 2021. UNICEF delivered the first COVAX shipment of vaccines to Bangladesh on 1 June 2021, at a time when only 4 per cent of the population in the country were fully vaccinated. A year on, thanks to a strong partnership between the Government, the World Health Organization, UNICEF and other partners, Bangladesh has fully vaccinated with two doses 69 per cent of its population – a staggering 117 million people.