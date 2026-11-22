In a drive in Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized more than 100 bombs (improvised explosive devices or IEDs), a large quantity of materials used to make explosives, two firearms and 254 bullets. Two autorickshaws and a motorcycle were also seized during the operation. Two people were detained.

They were detained around 10:00pm on Saturday in the Adarsha Gram area of Ward no. 3 in Teknaf Sadar Union.

According to the BGB, an organised group had collected the explosives, firearms and ammunition from Myanmar and smuggled them into Teknaf with the aim of carrying out large-scale acts of sabotage in the country.