Over 100 bombs, explosives and firearms seized in Teknaf; two detained
In a drive in Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized more than 100 bombs (improvised explosive devices or IEDs), a large quantity of materials used to make explosives, two firearms and 254 bullets. Two autorickshaws and a motorcycle were also seized during the operation. Two people were detained.
They were detained around 10:00pm on Saturday in the Adarsha Gram area of Ward no. 3 in Teknaf Sadar Union.
According to the BGB, an organised group had collected the explosives, firearms and ammunition from Myanmar and smuggled them into Teknaf with the aim of carrying out large-scale acts of sabotage in the country.
Acting on a tip-off, the Teknaf 2 BGB set up a checkpoint on the road to recover the items. The unit operates under the Cox’s Bazar Ramu Sector.
During the operation, two autorickshaw drivers were detained along with the firearms, ammunition and explosives. Two autorickshaws and a motorcycle allegedly used to smuggle the weapons and explosives were also seized.
The detainees were identified as Md Ibrahim, a resident of Lengurbil in Teknaf Sadar Union, and Mehedi Hasan, a resident of Natun Pallanpara. Both are autorickshaw drivers.
Colonel Md Anwar Ul Alam, commander of the Cox’s Bazar Ramu BGB Sector, confirmed the operation. He said further legal proceedings regarding the seized firearms, ammunition and materials used to make explosives, as well as the two detainees, were under way.