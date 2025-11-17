One in every two girls subjected to child marriage

The rate of child marriage among girls under 18 has fallen from 60 per cent to 56 per cent, but the situation remains high, with one in every two girls in the country still subjected to child marriage. Compared to 2019, this rate has decreased by 4 per cent.

Institutional deliveries, meaning births at health facilities or hospitals, have increased. Alongside this, the rate of births by caesarean section (C-section) has also risen. Mortality among children from birth up to under five years of age has decreased. Child labour and the proportion of out-of-school children have risen.

The figures came up in the newly published Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) report by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) and UNICEF. The survey report was released today, Sunday, at the China–Bangladesh Friendship Conference Centre in Agargaon, Dhaka.

The report states that the survey was conducted in two phases from January to June this year, covering nearly 63,000 households. It included 172 indicators and 27 Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) indices, aligned with national priorities and global standards.

For the first time, the survey included tests for anaemia among pregnant women and children, as well as levels of heavy metal contamination including cadmium. The previous MICS report was published in 2019, and the new report also presents a comparative picture showing how much progress or decline has occurred since then.