Bangladesh revamps programme to prevent violence and child marriage

The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs has relaunched the Prevention of Violence and Harmful Practices against Children and Women (PVHP) Programme, marking a major step toward a nationwide, community-based prevention system.

Launched in 2021, the programme grew from reaching just 141,000 children in its first year to more than 2 million annually, now delivering over 20 million services each year. Despite a one-year funding gap, communities kept the hubs alive, demonstrating strong ownership and resilience.