Bangladesh revamps programme to prevent violence and child marriage
The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs has relaunched the Prevention of Violence and Harmful Practices against Children and Women (PVHP) Programme, marking a major step toward a nationwide, community-based prevention system.
Launched in 2021, the programme grew from reaching just 141,000 children in its first year to more than 2 million annually, now delivering over 20 million services each year. Despite a one-year funding gap, communities kept the hubs alive, demonstrating strong ownership and resilience.
At an event organised by the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs today, Sunday, at Bangladesh Shishu Academy, an independent Knowledge, Attitudes, Practices, and Norms (KAPN) evaluation confirmed the programme’s transformative impact.
Dr. Elisa Calpona, Officer-in-Charge Chief of Child Protection, UNICEF Bangladesh, cited the findings: “Birth registration increased from 47 per cent to 70 per cent; violent discipline dropped from 90 per cent to 65 per cent; trust in social workers rose from 5 per cent to 65 per cent; and support for girls’ participation in sports surged from 25 per cent to 65 per cent during the programme cycle.”
Building on these results, the programme will expand 2,500 Child Protection Community Hubs (CPCHs) to every district. To ensure sustainability, the ministry has increased its prevention budget allocation from 4% to 30%, committing USD 3.9 million (2025–2028) for CPCH operations — a clear signal of national ownership and political will.
At the launch, Additional Secretary Kazi Golam Towsif stressed: “Violence against children costs the world USD 7 trillion annually. Imagine what we could achieve if we prevent it.”
The newly appointed Project Director, Dr Shamima Nasrin, was welcomed and will lead the institutionalization of the program to protect every child in Bangladesh.