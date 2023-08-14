Bangladesh

Dengue deaths cross 400

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A boy sits on the hospital bed as he has been hospitalised with dengue in the capital’s Mugda Medical College and Hospital on 11 July 2023.
Tanvir Ahammed

Eighteen more people – 11 in Dhaka and seven in other districts – have died of dengue fever in the 24 hours until 8:00 am on Friday, taking the death toll this year to 416.

Besides, 2,480 people have been admitted to hospitals with mosquito-borne viral fever during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

In a regular bulletin on Monday evening, the health directorate said a total of 919 dengue patients are now receiving treatment in hospitals in the capital city, while 1,561 are in different districts.

A total of 87,891 dengue cases have been reported so far this year – 43,665 in Dhaka and 44,226 outside the capital.

Earlier, 281 people died of dengue in 2022, 179 in 2019, seven in 2020, and 105 people died of dengue in 2021.

