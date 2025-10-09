New wave of repression using Anti-Terrorism Act in Bangladesh: HRW

Bangladesh’s interim government led by Muhammad Yunus is increasingly using the recently amended counterterrorism law to arrest alleged supporters of the deposed Awami League government, Human Rights Watch said on Wednesday.

HRW said this in a news release titled ‘Bangladesh: New Crackdown Under Anti-Terrorism Law’ published on its website.

The HRW said the United Nations human rights team in Bangladesh should immediately seek the release of those arbitrarily detained and encourage the authorities to uphold rights and prosecute all those who use unlawful political violence.

“The interim government took office in August 2024 after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government was toppled following three weeks of protests in which 1,400 people were killed. On May 12, 2025, the interim government ordered a “temporary” ban on the Awami League, using new authority under draconian amendments to the Anti-Terrorism Act. The ban includes prohibitions on meetings, publications, and online speech supporting the party and is being used to arrest Awami League members and peaceful activists,” said the news release.