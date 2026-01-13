Concerns over election enthusiasm and law and order

Twenty-nine days remain for the national parliamentary election. Yet a dialogue has raised concerns that a proper electoral environment or enthusiasm has yet to be established.

In this dialogue by the civic body Shushasoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN), the speakers expressed concern over the law and order situation, particularly the failure to recover weapons looted after the July uprising and the non-arrest of fugitives. Questions also arose among the speakers regarding the administration’s impartial role.

The dialogue titled ‘Desire for People’s Uprising, Reform and Electoral Manifesto’ was held at the Siraj-Dap auditorium in the capital today, Tuesday. Various political party leaders and representatives of civil society attended SHUJAN’s divisional session.

Expressing concern over the law and order situation, BNP’s self-reliance secretary Nilufar Chowdhury Moni said that if any mob-related incident occurs now, the law enforcement agencies merely stand by and watch. Of the 1,335 weapons looted after the people’s uprising, none have been recovered yet. Of the 713 individuals who escaped from prison, none have been arrested so far. This raises questions about how free and fair the upcoming election will be.