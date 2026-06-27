We have sought to protect country’s interests through a 'Bangladesh first' policy: PM tells parliament
Prime Minister and Leader of Parliament Tarique Rahman stated that during his visits to Malaysia and China, he sought to protect the interests of the country and the people of Bangladesh.
The Prime Minister said that the core principle of the BNP (Bangladesh National Party) is "Bangladesh First" and that he worked prioritising the interests of the country from that position.
Today, Saturday, in the national parliament, after a unanimous vote of thanks for his visit to Malaysia and China was adopted, Tarique Rahman made this statement.
After entering the session, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said that in the Prime Minister's absence, after discussions among members of the government and opposition parties, a vote of thanks for the visit was unanimously adopted.
At that time, the Speaker said, "You have initiated a new horizon for Bangladesh’s economy and foreign policy through this visit. " Welcoming the Prime Minister, he added, "Welcome back to this parliament. "
Taking permission to speak afterward, the Prime Minister said that the people have entrusted the government with the responsibility of safeguarding their interests. He stated, "From our party's position, we use a slogan, which is ''Bangladesh First. '' I have tried to speak and protect the interests of my country and its people from my position. "
Expressing gratitude for the vote of thanks from the parliament, the Prime Minister mentioned that he does not view this recognition as a personal achievement.
The Prime Minister said, "None of us has any personal matter here. If this is considered a good achievement, it is an achievement for Bangladesh. If the people of the country have gained any achievements from this visit, it is the achievement of the people. ”
Thanking all members of the parliament, especially the opposition leader, the Prime Minister said, "All members of the parliament, especially the opposition leader, have encouraged working for the country and its people. I sincerely thank all members for that. "
Grateful for the encouragement to work for the people, the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to all members of parliament. He thanked all the members sincerely for this.
Earlier in the session's commencement, the Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, introduced a vote of thanks for the ''unprecedented success'' of the Prime Minister's visit to Malaysia and China from 21 to 26 June.
Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and Opposition Leader and Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Shafiqur Rahman participated in the discussion on the proposal. The vote of thanks was later unanimously adopted by voice vote.