We have sought to protect country’s interests through a 'Bangladesh first' policy: PM tells parliament

Prime Minister and Leader of Parliament Tarique Rahman stated that during his visits to Malaysia and China, he sought to protect the interests of the country and the people of Bangladesh.

The Prime Minister said that the core principle of the BNP (Bangladesh National Party) is "Bangladesh First" and that he worked prioritising the interests of the country from that position.

Today, Saturday, in the national parliament, after a unanimous vote of thanks for his visit to Malaysia and China was adopted, Tarique Rahman made this statement.

After entering the session, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said that in the Prime Minister's absence, after discussions among members of the government and opposition parties, a vote of thanks for the visit was unanimously adopted.