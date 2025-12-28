Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury takes oath as 26th Chief Justice

Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court was sworn in today, Sunday as the 26th Chief Justice (CJ) of Bangladesh.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office during a ceremony at Durbar Hall of the Bangabhaban.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus witnessed the ceremony.

Advisers to the interim government, judges, chiefs of the three services and Supreme Court (SC) lawyers, including SC Bar Association leaders, among others, were present at the oath-taking ceremony.