Fake e-Apostille website leaks personal data of thousands of citizens

At least 1,100 citizens have had their personal documents exposed on a website while applying for the government’s e-Apostille service, which is required to authenticate documents for overseas study, employment or business.

The leaked documents include national identity cards (NIDs), passports, marriage certificates, educational certificates, trade licences, business contracts and other sensitive personal information.

Those affected said they had applied through shops or intermediaries rather than submitting applications directly on the official government website.

Cybersecurity experts, however, say that whether applications were submitted personally or via intermediaries, the fact that such a large volume of data ended up on a fake platform modelled on a government service points to serious weaknesses in digital governance.