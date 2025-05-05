BRAC and EU sign agreement to strengthen integrated humanitarian response in Cox’s Bazar

The project is grounded in the principles of cost-effectiveness, efficiency, Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP), coexistence, and community empowerment. The initiative is expected to benefit more than 125,000 Rohingya individuals and nearly 2,500 members of the host community, with a strong focus on the inclusion of women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

More than seven years since the onset of the Rohingya response in 2017, both refugee and host communities in Cox’s Bazar continue to face a protracted humanitarian crisis. Challenges such as declining funding, rising social pressures, and parallel service delivery systems have placed growing demands on limited local resources.

This project offers a mid-term, integrated solution by combining humanitarian and development approaches to enhance efficiency, accountability, and sustainability. It will empower communities through participation and capacity building, while promoting peaceful coexistence and cost-effective service delivery. With an investment of EUR 4.45 million (approximately BDT 62 crore), the project will support individuals from both Rohingya and host communities in Cox's Bazar over a 24-month period. Its best practices and lessons learned aim to contribute to a replicable model for other protracted humanitarian crises.