Appellate Division stays Chinmoy Krishna's bail

Earlier, the Chattogram metropolitan sessions judge’s court had rejected Chinmoy’s bail plea on 2 January. He then sought interim bail from the High Court on 12 January. Hearing the bail petition, the High Court issued a rule on 4 February, asking why he would not be granted bail.

Firoz Khan, then general secretary of Chandgaon Mohra ward BNP in Chattogram, filed the sedition case with the Kotwali police station on 31 October last year, accusing Chinmoy and 18 others. Later, Firoz Khan was removed from the BNP, while the police arrested Chinmoy and some others under the case.

Following a court order denying Chinmoy’s bail on 26 November, clashes broke out on the Chattogram court premises, and lawyer Sayful Islam was hacked to death there. Chinmoy Krishna was taken to jail from the court.

Later, the court suspended proceedings due to a strike called in protest of the killing on the following day.